Türkiye will host Bulgaria this Saturday in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier that could shape the group standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. [1700 GMT] local time at Atatürk Stadium in Bursa, the country’s western city, with Türkiye’s hopes of direct qualification and a return to football’s biggest stage hanging in the balance.

Türkiye sits second in Group E with nine points, trailing unbeaten Spain by three but holding a vital game in hand ahead of the final round.

A win in Bursa could take the Turkish team to the top of the group before their decisive clash with Spain on November 18 in Sevilla.

Spain did beat Türkiye 6-0 in the first game of the World Cup qualifiers, which was played in the Anatolian city of Konya in September.

‘Hungry and fearless’

Only group winners secure automatic entry to the 2026 World Cup, while runners-up face high-pressure playoffs in March 2026.