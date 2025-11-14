TÜRKİYE
Turkish squad eyes top group spot in showdown with Bulgaria in World Cup qualifier
Türkiye welcomes Bulgaria in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier with hopes of topping Group E and securing direct qualification.
Türkiye hosts Bulgaria seeking a win to move atop Group E and edge closer to the 2026 World Cup. [Photo: Turkish Football Federation]
November 14, 2025

Türkiye will host Bulgaria this Saturday in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier that could shape the group standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. [1700 GMT] local time at Atatürk Stadium in Bursa, the country’s western city, with Türkiye’s hopes of direct qualification and a return to football’s biggest stage hanging in the balance.

Türkiye sits second in Group E with nine points, trailing unbeaten Spain by three but holding a vital game in hand ahead of the final round.

A win in Bursa could take the Turkish team to the top of the group before their decisive clash with Spain on November 18 in Sevilla.

Spain did beat Türkiye 6-0 in the first game of the World Cup qualifiers, which was played in the Anatolian city of Konya in September.

‘Hungry and fearless’

Only group winners secure automatic entry to the 2026 World Cup, while runners-up face high-pressure playoffs in March 2026.

RECOMMENDED

Canada, Mexico and the US will co-host the FIFA World Cup 26 with a record 48 teams taking part.

Türkiye’s coach Vincenzo Montella’s squad relies on Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu’s precise midfield control, Kerem Akturkoglu’s blistering pace, and Real Madrid star Arda Guler’s creativity to break down Bulgaria’s defence.

Bulgaria, winless in four matches, will depend on captain Kiril Despodov and sporadic counterattacks to challenge Türkiye’s well-organised and attacking team.

In their last encounter in Sofia, Türkiye crushed Bulgaria 6-1.

Bursa’s Atatürk Stadium is expected to host more than 40,000 passionate fans, creating an atmosphere that could support Türkiye toward a historic World Cup return.

Montella said his team is “hungry and fearless,” stressing that they are chasing not just points.

“We know what is at stake – we’re not just chasing points, we’re chasing history,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
