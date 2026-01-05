North Korea confirmed that it test-fired hypersonic missiles the previous day under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, who called it a key step in strengthening the country’s war deterrent, according to state-run media.

The launch was carried out by a fire strike unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) as part of an operational evaluation to assess the readiness, performance and mobility of hypersonic weapon systems, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

Kim observed the test-firing and said it confirmed that a “very important technology task for national defence has been carried out.”

He praised his missile troops for demonstrating the readiness of North Korea’s nuclear forces.

"Important achievements have been recently made in putting our nuclear forces on a practical basis and preparing them for an actual war," he added.

‘Very important partner’