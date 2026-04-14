TÜRKİYE
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Fidan, Araghchi discuss latest in Tehran, Washington talks
Türkiye's Hakan Fidan, Iran's Abbas Araghchi speak in phone call amid a two-week ceasefire in the war that the US and Israel launched on Feb. 28.
Fidan, Araghchi discuss latest in Tehran, Washington talks
Last weekend the US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement. / AA
7 hours ago

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi have discussed the latest situation in talks between the US and Iran.

Their conversation over the talks, coming amid a two-week ceasefire in the countries’ conflict, took place in a phone call on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli air strikes in Iran since they began on Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

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Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before the two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

Last weekend, the US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Fidan calls for extension of US-Iran truce, warns against Israeli sabotage
SOURCE:AA
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