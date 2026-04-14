Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi have discussed the latest situation in talks between the US and Iran.

Their conversation over the talks, coming amid a two-week ceasefire in the countries’ conflict, took place in a phone call on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli air strikes in Iran since they began on Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.