The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, set to be held in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, is being billed as the Eurasian bloc’s most consequential gathering to date.

The summit gains significance amid uncertainties over Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks and global geopolitical and trade upheaval triggered by US President Donald Trump’s policies in recent months, which have unsettled supply chains and pushed key countries closer to alternative multilateral platforms like the SCO.

Over the two days of the summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will host more than 20 world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a host of Central and Southeast Asian leaders.

For Beijing, the Tianjin summit is a stage to project the SCO as a platform of “true multilateralism,” in sharp contrast to what it sees as US-driven unilateralism and protectionism. Chinese officials have stressed that the summit will chart the organisation’s development blueprint for the next decade, embodied in the forthcoming “Tianjin Declaration.”

“This stands in sharp contrast with the Western sphere, where we see economic problems, transatlantic tensions, and strained relations with Russia,” remarked Kyrgyzstan’s former Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev.

“In comparison, the unification of Global South countries through the SCO is impressive. More and more countries are seeking membership. The whole world is watching this summit closely,” Otorbaev told TRT World. “As the largest member of the SCO, China hosting the event underscores what could be the organisation’s most important milestone in its 25-year history.”

Discussions in Tianjin are expected to cover security, renewable energy, digital technologies, and—potentially most significantly—the long-mooted SCO Development Bank, a new financial institution modelled in part on the BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB).

“Finance ministers and central bank governors of SCO countries have clearly stated that such an institution is necessary,” Otorbaev, who has closely followed the SCO’s evolution, revealed in a phone conversation from the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

While speculation persists over whether the SCO bank will spearhead a de-dollarisation drive, Otorbaev expressed caution, suggesting that SCO member states may consider using the new bank to settle trade in national currencies but the dollar will remain important in the foreseeable future, “provided it is not used as a political weapon.”

Biggest summit: Under the shadow of trade protectionism

This year’s summit carries exceptional significance amid global uncertainties exacerbated by trade protectionism, according to Shen Shiwei, founder of the China Briefing newsletter and a non-resident fellow at Zhejiang Normal University.

“This will be the largest SCO Summit in its history, with more than 20 national leaders and 10 heads of international organisations attending,” Shen told TRT World from Tianjin.

“The summit aims to consolidate the SCO’s role as a stabilising force in an increasingly fragmented world, offering both security cooperation and economic integration as counterweights to unilateral tariff measures that disrupt supply chains,” he said, hinting at Trump’s tariff regime that has unsettled global trade.

The SCO has grown rapidly since its founding in 2001. Today, the SCO countries – including 10 full members, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners – represent more than 41 percent of the world’s population, over 34 percent of global GDP (PPP), and about 24 percent of world’s land area.

“One of the defining features of the SCO today is its focus on pragmatic development, sustainability and building trust, which can collectively facilitate regional connectivity, mobilisation of people and resources, and synergy,” according to Zoon Ahmed Khan, a Pakistani research fellow at the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

“Apart from this, the SCO also stands as a representation of an increasingly multipolar world that rejects hegemony, zero-sum mentality, and moralism,” Khan told TRT World.

She added that in light of Trump’s tariffs and a new wave of divisive policies from the Global North, the SCO “provides much-needed alternatives vis-à-vis development, trade, and overall economic stability… sending a strong message of unity amidst diversity, showcasing itself as cooperative rather than coercive, offering certainty at a time when the US seems to be burning bridges.”

Three pillars: Security, economy, and digital transformation

The agenda for this year's summit centres on three pillars: security, economic connectivity, and digital transformation. “Leaders will address both traditional threats, such as terrorism and new challenges like cybersecurity and biosafety. Economically, the focus will be on trade facilitation and synergy with the Belt and Road Initiative to improve connectivity across transport corridors,” noted Shen.