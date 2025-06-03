Heavy monsoon rains in Cox's Bazar on Bangladesh's southeastern coast have damaged over 1,400 Rohingya homes.

In just two days, 53 landslides were reported across 33 refugee camps. One refugee was killed as a wall collapsed, while lightning strikes reportedly injured 11, the UNHCR said late Monday.

The heavy monsoon rains “highlight once again the critical needs of Rohingya refugees,” it added.

More than 1.3 million Rohingya are seeking refuge in Cox's Bazar district. The majority arrived following a crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017.

“Steep slopes, floods and makeshift shelters make a dangerous mix in such a densely populated place, while strong winds risk further weakening shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin,” said Juliet Murekeyisoni, the interim UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.