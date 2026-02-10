Poland has rejected Russian allegations that its security services were involved in an attempted assassination of a senior Russian military intelligence officer in Moscow.

Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Strozyk, head of Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service, said on Tuesday that claims by Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, were “typical disinformation” intended for domestic audiences, according to local media reports.

Russian authorities said Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, was shot several times in Moscow on February 6 and taken to a hospital. The attacker fled the scene.

They later said a Ukrainian-born Russian citizen, 66-year-old Lyubomir Korba, was extradited from Dubai and charged with injuring Alexeyev.

The FSB said the attack was ordered by Ukrainian intelligence, alleging Polish services were involved in recruiting the suspect. Russian media also claimed Korba’s son, a Polish citizen living in the southern Polish city of Katowice, helped recruit his father under the coordination of Polish intelligence.