Haiti saw 1,247 people killed and 710 injured between July and September, according to a United Nations report, as gang violence and security operations continue to devastate communities.

In its quarterly report on the Caribbean island nation published on Tuesday, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) also warned of rising child exploitation and rampant sexual violence.

Gang violence has dominated the capital Port-au-Prince since 2021 and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The city is now 85 per cent controlled by gangs according to the UN.

Over 1.3 million Haitians have been displaced because of this violence, representing the largest displacement due to political upheaval in Haitian history.

Majority of deaths result of government’s security operations

BINUH’s Human Rights Service identified a wide range of actors responsible for the violence in its report, including armed gangs, self-defence groups, unorganised civilians and Haitian security agencies conducting ground operations and air strikes.

While 30 percent of the killings were attributed to gang-related violence, the report indicated that the majority of deaths - 61 percent - resulted from operations by Haitian security forces.

The deaths occurred during ground operations, drone strikes and through the excessive use of force, including summary executions.

An additional 9 percent of the killings were linked to self-defence groups and lynch mobs.