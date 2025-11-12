AMERICAS
3 min read
Haiti violence claims over 1,200 lives in three months, UN reports
UN warns of widespread gang activity, security force operations, and rising child exploitation in a quarterly report covering between July and September
Haiti violence claims over 1,200 lives in three months, UN reports
People stand on balconies at a school turned into a shelter for Haitians displaced due to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 27 2025. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

Haiti saw 1,247 people killed and 710 injured between July and September, according to a United Nations report, as gang violence and security operations continue to devastate communities.

In its quarterly report on the Caribbean island nation published on Tuesday, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) also warned of rising child exploitation and rampant sexual violence.

Gang violence has dominated the capital Port-au-Prince since 2021 and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The city is now 85 per cent controlled by gangs according to the UN.

Over 1.3 million Haitians have been displaced because of this violence, representing the largest displacement due to political upheaval in Haitian history.

Majority of deaths result of government’s security operations

BINUH’s Human Rights Service identified a wide range of actors responsible for the violence in its report, including armed gangs, self-defence groups, unorganised civilians and Haitian security agencies conducting ground operations and air strikes.

While 30 percent of the killings were attributed to gang-related violence, the report indicated that the majority of deaths - 61 percent - resulted from operations by Haitian security forces.

RelatedTRT World - What's happening in Haiti, the world’s first Black republic

The deaths occurred during ground operations, drone strikes and through the excessive use of force, including summary executions.

An additional 9 percent of the killings were linked to self-defence groups and lynch mobs.

RECOMMENDED

Men accounted for 83 percent of all victims, while women and children comprised 14 percent and 3 percent respectively - figures consistent with trends observed in previous UN reports.

Child exploitation

The report highlighted the trafficking and exploitation of children by gangs as one of Haiti’s gravest human rights concerns.

According to official data, at least 302 children were recruited by gangs in 2024, though the UN notes that the real number is likely much higher.

Testimonies collected by BINUH’s Human Rights Service from authorities, local service providers and international humanitarian agencies confirm a sharp rise in child recruitment.

However, the UN warns that underreporting remains a major obstacle, due to fear of reprisals, social stigma and widespread distrust of police and judicial institutions. As a result, only a fraction of the victims come forward.

RelatedTRT World - At least 150 people killed in violence in Haitian capital in past week — UN

The report also documented rampant sexual violence in areas under gang control, particularly in the form of gang rapes committed during home invasions or street assaults.

In one example from September, a 17-year-old girl in Simon Pele, a densely populated neighbourhood within the larger, impoverished area of Cite Soleil near the capital Port-au-Prince, was raped at gunpoint by four gang members who broke into her home.

In the Artibonite department in central Haiti, BINUH documented cases of child sexual exploitation involving the Kokorat San Ras gang, affecting at least 27 minors aged 13 to 17.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links