In recent years, it has become increasingly clear that the international order is undergoing a profound transformation.

The traditional roles of states, international institutions, and existing alliances are increasingly being challenged, while the rules and norms that once shaped the dynamics of global relations for decades are gradually losing their potency.

The geopolitical vacuums left by the retreat of old power centres are opening up space for new actors whose rise is not necessarily based on force, but on the ability to adapt, strategic consistency, and regional roots.

The return of Donald Trump to the global political scene, as well as his unpredictable approach to American foreign policy, are perhaps the most striking symptoms of this broader process.

In such a fluid and often contradictory international environment, states that manage to project stability, even neutrality, are gaining a new kind of geopolitical significance.

In the weeks of intense debates about the feasibility and conceptual foundations of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia , the global public has witnessed the constant adjustments and changes in a process characterised by extreme sensitivity.

Although Trump’s second term has significantly influenced the dynamics of the talks, the establishment of an unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire still seems to be an elusive goal in the near future.

Agreement on the essential elements of a possible peace agreement is even less certain.

Within such a context, the issue of the location of the negotiations, as a place where the warring parties would at least acknowledge their disagreement, emerges as one of the key aspects of this complex process.

Quiet rise of Türkiye as a reliable mediator

Although at first glance the choice of location may seem to be a technical issue, it is a decision that carries significant political implications, reflects the broader geostrategic context, and entails a certain level of international prestige.

One of the countries that, using the moment of strong international focus, tried to position its neutrality and moral authority as a basis for a potential mediating role is the Vatican .

The election of a new head of the Catholic Church brought this world's smallest country into the centre of global media attention, while the multi-day election ceremony opened the way for the Vatican to send a message of peace from headlines around the world and offer itself as an ideal platform for resolving conflicts of global importance.

However, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov felt that it would be “ inappropriate ” for the two Orthodox countries to discuss Ukraine within the “Catholic platform”, virtually excluding the Vatican from the circle of serious candidates for the host.

Saudi Arabia had somewhat more success, which was, symbolically, the second destination officially visited by the US President after the Vatican.

In March 2025, delegations from Russia and Ukraine met with US negotiators separately in Riyadh, where the first indirect contacts were established after many months.

While this was a major diplomatic success for Saudi Arabia, this model of communication proved short-lived and unsustainable for more concerted negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

It was not until May, more than three years after the first direct contacts, that Istanbul managed to assert itself as the only location with the capacity to bring the warring parties together at the same negotiating table.

However, the choice of Istanbul, Türkiye to host such a significant event did not come as a surprise but was rather perceived as a logical and expected outcome.

From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Türkiye stood out as the only constant point on the list of potential locations both sides were willing to consider for holding negotiations — a role it reaffirmed by hosting a second meeting in early June.

Therefore, in this case, it was not a matter of short-term political momentum but the result and consequence of a long-term process of strategic repositioning.

This process was not without challenges, especially since Türkiye positions itself on principles that often imply clearly defined and difficult-to-change positions, thus narrowing the space for classical diplomatic flexibility.

Yet, paradoxically, it was precisely this consistency that became a key source of credibility and the reason why even warring parties were willing to trust it.

In this way, the traditional perception of Türkiye as a passive heir to a historical legacy was overcome, and the role of a modern, reliable and strategically thoughtful actor was affirmed, which is increasingly recognised as a relevant mediator in contemporary international relations.

Local manifestation of Ankara’s influence

The narrative of Türkiye’s strategic repositioning on the global stage is difficult to fully understand without insight into how this process materialises in the local context.

It is through the example of the Balkans, and especially Bosnia and Herzegovina, that the logic of action that allows Türkiye to build credibility from the inside out, combining historical roots with institutional adaptability, is revealed.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is an example of a new phase of Turkish engagement going beyond established patterns of cultural nostalgia and historical closeness, and increasingly concretised through a multi-layered institutional, infrastructural and symbolic presence.

Instead of simply continuing the traditional soft power policy, Türkiye is developing a significantly more sophisticated regional positioning strategy, in which cultural, educational, media and diplomatic components complement each other.