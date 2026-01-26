Violent supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group went on a rampage across major European cities last week, highlighting the threat posed by the proscribed outfit well beyond its last remaining pockets of influence in Syria.

From Berlin and Dortmund to Brussels, Paris, Zurich and Geneva, police were forced to crack down on the wave of violence linked to supporters of the YPG/PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the European Union and the US.

The developments across Europe coincided with violence unleashed by YPG terrorists in northern Syria, where they targeted civilians and government forces in blatant breach of a ceasefire.

Across European cities, the shock lay not only in the violence itself, but in its sudden proximity to daily life.

Among those attacked by terrorist sympathisers and supporters were Syrian business people and citizens of the Turkish diaspora. Several people were injured in the street violence—as the YPG/PKK supporters blocked transport, damaged property, and targeted both police and civilians.

What is unfolding, analysts argue, is not just a breakdown of order but the culmination of years of political hesitation, legal ambiguity, and misplaced tolerance.

Europe’s tolerance problem

If the violence itself was alarming, what troubles analysts even more is the environment that allowed it to unfold.

Central to that environment is Europe’s long-standing tolerance towards PKK symbols in public spaces, says Zafer Mese, a Berlin-based policy analyst at the think tank SETA.

“This is not about political expression,” Mese tells TRT World. “We are talking about the public display of symbols belonging to an organisation that the European Union and many member states officially designate as a terrorist organisation.”

“In the same countries, symbols of other terrorist organisations are subject to zero tolerance,” he says. “When PKK symbols are treated as a ‘grey area,’ the consistency of the rule of law is undermined.”

European authorities have often defended their approach as one of restraint, intervening only once violence occurs. But this, Mese argues, has produced a dangerous double standard.

This inconsistency, he adds, weakens deterrence.

“Tolerating terrorist symbols until violence begins sends a message: boundaries can be tested, consequences will be delayed,” Mese warns.

“That keeps law enforcement permanently reactive and public order permanently at risk.”

Allowing those symbols, Mese explains, creates a legal contradiction—and a security risk.

“A flag is not a neutral object. “On the ground, it binds crowds together, enforces organisational discipline, and legitimises escalation. It is no coincidence that spaces where PKK symbols were freely displayed quickly became associated with stone-throwing, fireworks, and even stabbings.”

A generational blind spot

For London-based political analyst Klaus Jurgens, the crisis reflects not just a policy failure, but a generational one.

“What we are witnessing now is not surprising,” Jurgens tells TRT World. “What is surprising is that European authorities finally seem to understand the risk of criminal and terror-inclined elements acting on their own soil.”

Jurgens traces Europe’s permissive approach back to the post–Cold War era, when democratic idealism shaped political instincts.

That ethos, Jurgens argues, led many Europeans to view almost every foreign movement through the lens of liberation.

“What we failed to grasp was that the PKK should never have been included in that category,” he says. “We acted as if it were a peaceful tea-drinking association.”