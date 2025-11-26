EUROPE
2 min read
Strike over pension, labour reforms paralyses flights, transportation in Belgium
Unions say the government’s reform plans are harsh and would force people to work longer with less security.
Strike over pension, labour reforms paralyses flights, transportation in Belgium
Public transport networks across Belgium were affected as staff joined the strike. / AFP
November 26, 2025

The third and final day of a national strike in Belgium on Wednesday grounded most flights at Brussels Airport and disrupted public transport.

The strike, organised by the country's main unions, is the latest in a series of protests against the coalition government led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Demonstrators oppose the government's proposed pension and labour market reforms.

Brussels Airport cancelled all departing flights as well as 110 of its 203 planned incoming flights.

Belgium's other main airport Charleroi Airport said on its website that it also expected significant disruption due to staff shortages and would be unable to guarantee scheduled landings and takeoffs.

Local media reported that the final day of the strike was expected to be the most disruptive with schools, public transport and the private sector affected as well.

A protest is planned in Brussels for Wednesday afternoon. A similar demonstration in October drew about 80,000 participants.

"The budget message from the De Wever government is harsh: work longer and harder for less security regarding pensions, health and purchasing power," socialist Union ABVV-FGTB said on its website.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Belgian government reaches budget deal, but three-day national strikes to continue

Budget deficit

Gert Truyens, chair of the ACLVB liberal union, told the Belgian public broadcaster VRT he regretted unions had not been consulted by the national government.

"Agreements are not made in the streets at the picket lines; that happens at the negotiating table, but you need to be given the chance," Truyens said.

Although the government reached an agreement on next year's budget on Monday after months of tense negotiations, it did not avert the strike.

The government plans a new tax on banks and tax increases on airplane tickets and natural gas. Together with cuts in spending, this should lower the government deficit by 9.2 billion euros ($10.6 billion) by 2029.

The budget deficit of the euro zone's sixth-largest economy is set to hit 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, with debt of 104.7 percent of GDP, according to the central bank — well above the maximum agreed under EU budget rules.

RelatedTRT World - Belgian King Philippe urges action as Brussels struggles with growing waste crisis
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests