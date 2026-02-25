A masked gunman fired multiple shots at a Muslim leader outside his home in Utah during the holy month of Ramadan, authorities and local media said on Tuesday.

The target of the Monday evening attack in suburban Salt Lake City was Shuaib Din, an imam who leads the Utah Islamic Center, the state’s largest mosque. He was not injured, though his vehicle was struck several times, The Salt Lake Tribune reported, citing police.

Din told the newspaper that a man had been sitting in a car outside his home before opening fire as he left to attend evening prayers.

“He knew my house, knew my car, knew my schedule,” Din said.

Din said he had broken his fast with his family at home, about two minutes from the mosque. As he pulled out of his garage, the gunman, wearing a mask and hoodie, exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing, he said.

After calling 911, Din said he tried to obtain the suspect’s license plate number. The gunman then returned, pulled alongside Din’s vehicle and fired at least eight more shots, he said.

Bullets struck the front and rear seats and the windshield, Din said. He attempted to pursue the suspect but later abandoned the effort.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody, according to the report.