Dozens of parents waited on Wednesday near a collapsed school building on Indonesia's main island of Java, as rescue teams searched for survivors under the rubble.

At least three people died when the multi-storey building, which was under construction, gave way in the town of Sidoarjo, with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency saying 38 others were missing.

Qoyyimah, a 42-year-old mother who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name, was in tears outside the flattened boarding school, desperate for news of her 15-year-old son.

"I first heard about the collapse from my relatives who live around here. I was shocked," said the woman from the nearby island of Madura.

Being away, "I couldn't do anything," she said.

"I couldn't take it anymore, I couldn't just wait for updates, I was restless and I had to see it for myself," said Qoyyimah, who arrived on Tuesday, a day after the building collapsed.

"I'm really worried," she said.