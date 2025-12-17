The World Health Organization voiced alarm at reports that more than 70 health workers and around 5,000 civilians were being detained in Nyala in southwestern Sudan.

"We are concerned by reports from Nyala, the capital of Sudan's South Darfur state, that more than 70 healthcare workers are being forcibly detained along with about 5,000 civilians," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Tuesday.

"According to the Sudan Doctors Network, the detainees are being held in cramped and unhealthy conditions, and there are reports of disease outbreaks," the UN health agency chief said.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction allied earlier this year, forming a coalition based in Nyala.

"WHO is gathering more information on the detentions and conditions of those being held. The situation is complicated by the ongoing insecurity," said Tedros.

"The reported detentions of health workers and thousands more people are deeply concerning. Health workers and civilians should be protected at all times, and we call for their safe and unconditional release."

The WHO counts and verifies attacks on health care, though it does not attribute blame, as it is not an investigative agency.