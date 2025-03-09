The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in a hospital, it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence.

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be travelling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, it said in the statement.

The man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and the Secret Service opened fire shortly after midnight local time.

The man was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known, the statement said, adding that there were no injuries to Secret Service personnel.