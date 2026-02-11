WORLD
2 min read
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
The move follows the Davos meeting where US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte agreed that the alliance must take a stronger role in defending the region.
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
(FILE) Finland hosts its first military exercise as a NATO member in the High North above the Arctic Circle in Rovajarvi, Finland, May 30, 2023. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

NATO's Allied Command Operations (ACO) launched the Arctic Sentry exercise on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the alliance’s presence in the Arctic and High North, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said.

The multi-domain activity will bolster NATO’s posture in the region, reinforcing its commitment to safeguard member states and maintain stability in one of the world’s “most strategically important and environmentally challenging” areas, US Air Force General Alexus G Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said in a statement.

“It will leverage NATO’s strength to protect our territory and ensure the Arctic and High North remain secure,” he added.

The exercise follows a recent meeting in Davos, Switzerland, between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where the two leaders agreed that NATO should take a more active role in defending the region amid “Russia's military activity and China’s growing interest”.

Arctic Sentry will provide NATO planners with full visibility of allied nations’ activities in the Arctic and integrate them into a coordinated operational approach.

RelatedTRT World - NATO says allies will collectively work to ensure Arctic security
RECOMMENDED

The operation will be led by NATO’s newest Joint Force Command, JFC Norfolk, whose area of responsibility now covers the entire Arctic region.

ACO and JFC Norfolk will coordinate with Allied Command Transformation, the US and Canada’s North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and US Northern and European Commands.

In recent months, Trump renewed his interest in American control over Greenland, citing national security concerns over Russia and China. He also threatened sanctions against European countries that opposed the move.

The threats were later withdrawn after Trump met with Rutte at the World Economic Forum, where the two leaders agreed on a framework for a potential deal covering Greenland and the wider Arctic region.

Following the meeting, talks between the United States, Denmark and Greenland were launched to resolve the situation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands