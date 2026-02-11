NATO's Allied Command Operations (ACO) launched the Arctic Sentry exercise on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the alliance’s presence in the Arctic and High North, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said.

The multi-domain activity will bolster NATO’s posture in the region, reinforcing its commitment to safeguard member states and maintain stability in one of the world’s “most strategically important and environmentally challenging” areas, US Air Force General Alexus G Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said in a statement.

“It will leverage NATO’s strength to protect our territory and ensure the Arctic and High North remain secure,” he added.

The exercise follows a recent meeting in Davos, Switzerland, between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where the two leaders agreed that NATO should take a more active role in defending the region amid “Russia's military activity and China’s growing interest”.

Arctic Sentry will provide NATO planners with full visibility of allied nations’ activities in the Arctic and integrate them into a coordinated operational approach.