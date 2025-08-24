Bangladesh and Pakistan signed six agreements on Sunday, including a deal allowing visa-free travel for official passport holders, during the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Dhaka in 13 years.

The agreements were signed at a Dhaka hotel after ministerial-level talks between Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.

The Bangladeshi interim Cabinet had earlier approved the draft visa exemption.

Other memorandums covered cooperation on trade, foreign service academies, state news agencies, strategic studies institutes, and a cultural exchange program.

A joint working group on trade will also be formed.

Dar, speaking to reporters after the signing, argued that disputes over the 1971 war — in which Bangladesh broke away from Pakistan — had already been addressed.

He cited discussions in 1974 and during former President Pervez Musharraf’s visit in the early 2000s.

Calling the two South Asian nations a “family,” Dar said: “Muslims have been asked to keep their hearts clean.