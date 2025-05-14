In a move described as “historic” and “pivotal,” US President Donald Trump has announced the complete lifting of US sanctions on Syria, in a major policy shift, positioning the decision as a bid to give Damascus “a fresh start.”

Trump made the surprise announcement at the Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, revealing that he made the decision after discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Later on Wednesday, President Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa in a meeting hosted by Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman with President Erdogan joining by phone—marking the first meeting between a sitting US president and a Syrian leader in a quarter-century.

The policy shift represents a dramatic recalibration of US engagement in the Middle East. For decades, Washington's posture toward Syria has been one of isolation and coercion. That has now been upended by a White House open to the idea of resetting ties with Damascus under a new government, and to empower regional players—particularly Türkiye and Saudi Arabia—as the architects of this new order, according to analysts.

“It is a watershed moment in Syrian history. I would say if December 8 was extremely significant for Syria, then May 14 is another such day,” Mehmet Ozkan, Professor of International Relations at the Joint War Institute at Türkiye’s National Defence University, told TRT World. On December 8, 2024, Syria’s then-opposition ousted Bashar al-Assad’s government, bringing an end to more than half a century of Assad family rule in Syria.

“It is extremely important. Lifting all the sanctions means that the United States wants to engage with the region in a different way. Especially during the Biden era, the US looked at the Middle East only through Israel. Now, with Trump, he’s looking beyond Israel—to the Gulf countries, Türkiye, Syria,” said Ozkan describing the moment as indicative of a broader recalibration of US influence in the region.

Trump stated that he was encouraged by the Turkish President and Saudi Crown Prince to meet his Syrian counterpart. The US President urged Sharaa to normalise ties with longtime foe Israel, just like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco did under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, the White House press secretary posted on X.

“It’s a new policy,” Ozkan said. “Trump is looking from a much higher level, delegating Syria’s future to regional actors like Türkiye. That’s a big shift in Washington’s strategic culture.”

Türkiye’s rising diplomatic capital

President Trump explicitly credited Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — along with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — for influencing his decision. Ankara’s role has drawn considerable praise.

Experts say this recognition reflects Türkiye’s elevated role in post-conflict regional diplomacy. Erdogan reportedly pushed for a rapprochement with Damascus since Syria’s political transition began in December last year.

“Türkiye’s involvement has been extremely critical. Since December 8, Türkiye has been actively pushing European countries, the US, and others to engage with the new Syria,” said Ozkan. “This decision creates a positive agenda among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the United States — and clearly increases Türkiye’s diplomatic leverage in the region, especially in post-conflict scenarios.”

Türkiye now finds itself in a position of considerable influence—not just as a neighbour with shared borders but as a stabilising force and potential guarantor of the new Syrian order. “I see Türkiye as a guarantor—not in an official capacity, but effectively so,” Ozkan added. “In terms of security, reconstruction, and even business cooperation, Türkiye is set to take a big role.”

President Erdogan – during Tuesday’s meeting with Trump and bin Salman – expressed readiness to assist in Syria’s fight against Daesh and manage the security of prisons holding terrorists—a major confidence-building step for Washington and Gulf partners.

Sanctions relief: Opportunities and uncertainty