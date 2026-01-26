Negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war are yielding apparent signs of progress, but major challenges remain on the path to a final settlement, a senior Kremlin official has said.
Talks between envoys from Ukraine, Russia and the United States in recent days in Abu Dhabi were constructive and another round is planned for next week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.
He reported no major breakthrough so far, however, and added: "The very fact that these contacts have begun in a constructive way can be assessed positively, but there is still serious work ahead."
Officials revealed few details of the talks held on Friday and Saturday, which were part of a yearlong effort by the Trump administration to steer the sides towards a peace deal and end almost four years of all-out war.
While Ukrainian and Russian officials have agreed in principle with Washington's calls for a compromise, Moscow and Kiev differ deeply over what an agreement should look like.
New trilateral talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said preparations are under way for a new round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US, expected to take place this week following recent discussions in the UAE.
"Our delegation's report following talks in the UAE with the American and Russian sides. This was the first format of a trilateral dialogue on ending the war in a long time," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
He said the meetings addressed a range of critical issues, primarily focusing on military matters related to ending the war, while also covering complex and unresolved political topics.
Zelenskyy added that he has outlined the framework for further diplomatic engagement following an analysis of the principal positions held by all parties involved.
"Preparations are now under way for new trilateral meetings this week," he said.