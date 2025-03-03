In a move to combat the escalating wildfire crisis, Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in South Carolina.

This declaration comes as over 175 wildfires rage across the state, prompting urgent action from firefighters and emergency services.

According to NBC News, the wildfires have spread across several counties, including Horry, Spartanburg, Union, Oconee, and Pickens, affecting approximately 4,200 acres of land.

The fires have created alarming scenes, with social media videos capturing an eerie orange sky over the Carolina Forest area near Myrtle Beach.

Another video depicted smoke and debris billowing from a backyard fire in the nearby Red Hill area, illustrating the immediate danger faced by residents.

Governor McMaster emphasised the critical need for resources to support first responders who are tirelessly battling the flames.