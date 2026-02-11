WORLD
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
The airspace closure reportedly was the result of a disagreement between the FAA and the Pentagon over new anti-drone technology.
El Paso International Airport after temporary closure of its airspace was lifted. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) abruptly announced that it had rescinded its closure of the airspace over El Paso, Texas, just hours after announcing the measure and saying it would last for 10 days.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the shutdown was instituted after drones operated by drug cartels violated US airspace.

"The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralised, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region," he said on X on Wednesday.

"The restrictions have been lifted, and normal flights are resuming."

The initial announcement halted all aircraft operations, including commercial, cargo, and general aviation, to and from El Paso International Airport and the neighbouring community of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

FAA-Pentagon row

El Paso is a critical border town, sitting just across from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez.

The airspace closure was the result of a disagreement between the FAA and Pentagon over new anti-drone technology, CBS News reported, citing information from multiple anonymous sources.

Two sources told the outlet that the Pentagon had been testing a high-energy laser near Fort Bliss, which directly abuts El Paso International Airport.

Meetings had been scheduled to discuss the safety of the tests, but the Defence Department wanted to test it sooner.

⁠The weapon had been used earlier this week to shoot down what was suspected to be foreign drones, but which was later identified as a party balloon. ⁠

One balloon was confirmed shot down.

SOURCE:AFP
