The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) abruptly announced that it had rescinded its closure of the airspace over El Paso, Texas, just hours after announcing the measure and saying it would last for 10 days.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the shutdown was instituted after drones operated by drug cartels violated US airspace.

"The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralised, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region," he said on X on Wednesday.

"The restrictions have been lifted, and normal flights are resuming."

The initial announcement halted all aircraft operations, including commercial, cargo, and general aviation, to and from El Paso International Airport and the neighbouring community of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

FAA-Pentagon row

El Paso is a critical border town, sitting just across from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez.