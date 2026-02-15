TÜRKİYE
Turkish, UAE presidents discuss expanding, strengthening ties in phone call
The two leaders discuss cooperation opportunities and steps to further strengthen bilateral ties in line with their common interests and shared benefits.
The call also addressed regional and international matters of mutual interest, Turkish Communications Directorate said. / AA
3 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss expanding cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdogan and Al Nahyan discussed cooperation opportunities between the two countries and steps to further strengthen bilateral relations in line with their common interests and benefiting the people of both sides.

The leaders reaffirmed their determination to deepen UAE-Türkiye relations on the basis of the progress made in various areas, particularly in development partnerships.

The call also addressed regional and international matters of mutual interest, as well as the latest developments in the region and work undertaken on these developments.

The leaders also noted a meeting originally planned for this week has been postponed to a later date, saying that they would reschedule it at their earliest convenience.

