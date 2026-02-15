Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss expanding cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdogan and Al Nahyan discussed cooperation opportunities between the two countries and steps to further strengthen bilateral relations in line with their common interests and benefiting the people of both sides.

The leaders reaffirmed their determination to deepen UAE-Türkiye relations on the basis of the progress made in various areas, particularly in development partnerships.