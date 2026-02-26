Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre.

“On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, I commemorate our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who were martyred with mercy and sorrow, and extend my condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan,” Erdogan said in a message on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

His message came as Türkiye commemorated the victims of the Khojaly massacre, the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces in 1992 in the town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region.

“We will never forget this inhumane massacre, whose pain we will always feel in the deepest parts of our hearts,” Erdogan added.

Related TRT World - In photos: Commemorating Khojaly massacre, pursuing justice 32 years on

Related TRT World - Khojaly massacre leaves a dark stain on the history of humanity: Türkiye

Khojaly massacre

Soon after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly in Karabakh on February 26, 1992, after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks.