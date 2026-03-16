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Palestinian issue 'conveniently forgotten' due to US-Israel war on Iran: Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat says Washington and Tel Aviv are already realising "how greatly they miscalculated with a swift operation" against Tehran.
Palestinian issue 'conveniently forgotten' due to US-Israel war on Iran: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press conference following talks with Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi in Moscow / Reuters
5 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Palestinian problem is "in a deep crisis" because of the escalation between the US and Israel with Iran.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday in Moscow following a meeting with his Kenyan counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, Lavrov said that before the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, discussions on Middle East issues primarily focused on the problem of creating a Palestinian state.

"Now everyone is talking about a crisis, a conflict in the Middle East, but they are not referring to Palestine at all. Palestine is being conveniently forgotten," he said.

He described this attitude as "a most serious blow to the reputation of the international community," primarily the United Nations.

"I believe that everyone here, perhaps first and foremost, the countries of the region, the Arab states, needs to recognise their responsibility. And we will be ready to actively support such an approach, so that the UN is accountable for the decisions it has adopted," he said.

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Turning to the escalation between the US, Israel, and Iran, the minister called the cessation of hostilities an "urgent, priority step."

"Everything must be done to ensure that all participants in this crisis cease actions that damage civilian infrastructure and lead to civilian casualties," he said.

He argued that Washington and Tel Aviv are already realising "how greatly they miscalculated with a swift operation" against Tehran.

He reiterated Russia's willingness to serve as a mediator if efforts are genuinely directed at resolving the crisis, emphasising that Iran needs security guarantees.

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He also criticised US statements about wanting to take all of Iran's enriched uranium, saying such an approach demonstrates Washington's intention to take control of the world's energy resources.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov stated that Russia is committed to all agreements on a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, adding that "it is Kiev that is sabotaging them."

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Commenting on media reports that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hinted at resuming arms supplies to Ukraine, Lavrov said Moscow proceeds from the understanding that agreements reached with Belgrade on preventing the supply of Serbian weapons to Kiev remain in force.

Asked about the EU's role in the Ukrainian settlement, the minister said the union "completely discredited itself," and that there is nothing constructive in its position for progress in negotiations on Ukraine.

Addressing concerns from the Kenyan side about the participation of its citizens in the conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov said they do so voluntarily and "in full accordance with Russian legislation."

"All incoming inquiries from the Kenyan embassy in Moscow regarding each Kenyan citizen involved in the special military operation are immediately forwarded to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation," he said.

For his part, Musalia Mudavadi voiced concern over the situation in the Middle East, emphasising that it caused a global energy crisis.

He also told Lavrov that Kenya views the participation of its citizens as military contractors as mercenary activities, which are illegal under Kenyan legislation.

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SOURCE:AA
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