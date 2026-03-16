Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Palestinian problem is "in a deep crisis" because of the escalation between the US and Israel with Iran.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday in Moscow following a meeting with his Kenyan counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, Lavrov said that before the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, discussions on Middle East issues primarily focused on the problem of creating a Palestinian state.

"Now everyone is talking about a crisis, a conflict in the Middle East, but they are not referring to Palestine at all. Palestine is being conveniently forgotten," he said.

He described this attitude as "a most serious blow to the reputation of the international community," primarily the United Nations.

"I believe that everyone here, perhaps first and foremost, the countries of the region, the Arab states, needs to recognise their responsibility. And we will be ready to actively support such an approach, so that the UN is accountable for the decisions it has adopted," he said.

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Turning to the escalation between the US, Israel, and Iran, the minister called the cessation of hostilities an "urgent, priority step."

"Everything must be done to ensure that all participants in this crisis cease actions that damage civilian infrastructure and lead to civilian casualties," he said.

He argued that Washington and Tel Aviv are already realising "how greatly they miscalculated with a swift operation" against Tehran.

He reiterated Russia's willingness to serve as a mediator if efforts are genuinely directed at resolving the crisis, emphasising that Iran needs security guarantees.