Iranian officials have reportedly accused Israel of carrying out several drones strikes on energy and civilian sites in the Gulf, calling the attacks a calculated bid to spark regional fury and pull Arab states into the US-Israeli war on Tehran.

A Foreign Ministry official told Middle East Eye that Israel was behind strikes against Saudi Arabia and at least one attack on Oman, asserting: "I can categorically say that some of the attacks were not carried out by us [Iran]."

The claims follow at least five drone and missile strikes on Saudi facilities, including the Ras Tanura oil refinery and the US embassy in Riyadh, alongside two targets at Oman's Duqm Port.

The official declined to specify which attacks Israel was allegedly responsible for.

Saudi Arabia has reported multiple strikes involving drones and missiles, including incidents targeting Prince Sultan Air Base, the Ras Tanura oil refinery and sites in Riyadh.

Oman's Duqm Port, a major logistics hub that has hosted US naval access since 2019, has also been targeted twice.

Iran has acknowledged launching attacks on US military assets across the Middle East since Saturday in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Mossad Operating on Iranian Soil

Two Iranian sources told MEE that Israel's foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad, carried out the attacks using a deep network of agents and logistics already established inside Iran.

They claimed authorities are currently locating warehouses used by Mossad to store drones, with one source stating: "We would not be surprised if there are such warehouses and operational rooms in other countries in the region."

Mossad is widely believed to maintain an extensive network of agents and informants inside Iran and has previously been linked to several covert operations against Iranian targets.