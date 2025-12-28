The UK has signed a £52 million ($70 million) contract with Germany to secure a new generation of mobile artillery capable of firing while on the move and striking targets up to 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) away.

Under the deal, the British army will receive an Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) version of the RCH 155 artillery system, with two additional platforms delivered to Germany for joint testing, according to a statement by the UK government.

The agreement forms part of deepening defence cooperation between the two countries under the Trinity House agreement, a landmark defence pact signed in October 2024 that committed the UK and Germany to closer military collaboration.

The RCH 155 is intended to become the British army’s long-term Mobile Fires Platform. It follows the interim use of 14 Archer artillery systems, which were brought into service after the UK donated its AS90 guns to Ukraine.

Unlike traditional artillery systems that must stop and set up before firing, the RCH 155 can fire on the move, allowing forces to strike quickly and relocate before enemy counterfire can respond.

Lesson from Ukraine