EUROPE
2 min read
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
British army will test RCH 155 artillery with Germany, improving mobility and rapid strike capabilities seen in Ukraine.
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
RCH 155 is a German self-propelled mobile artillery system that targets up to 70 kilometres away. [File photo] / Reuters
December 28, 2025

The UK has signed a £52 million ($70 million) contract with Germany to secure a new generation of mobile artillery capable of firing while on the move and striking targets up to 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) away.

Under the deal, the British army will receive an Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) version of the RCH 155 artillery system, with two additional platforms delivered to Germany for joint testing, according to a statement by the UK government.

The agreement forms part of deepening defence cooperation between the two countries under the Trinity House agreement, a landmark defence pact signed in October 2024 that committed the UK and Germany to closer military collaboration.

The RCH 155 is intended to become the British army’s long-term Mobile Fires Platform. It follows the interim use of 14 Archer artillery systems, which were brought into service after the UK donated its AS90 guns to Ukraine.

Unlike traditional artillery systems that must stop and set up before firing, the RCH 155 can fire on the move, allowing forces to strike quickly and relocate before enemy counterfire can respond.

RelatedTRT World - Germany pushes for EU deal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Lesson from Ukraine

RECOMMENDED

UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said the system reflected lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

“The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move,” he said.

“This builds on lessons from Ukraine, enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again.”

He added that the conflict has shown the importance of speed and mobility on the battlefield.

“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of being able to fire rapidly and move, and it is such lessons that are informing our procurement decisions and helping us deliver on the Strategic Defense Review,” he said.

As part of the contract, the UK and Germany will also share test data and facilities during development, allowing both nations to speed up procurement while reducing costs.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar