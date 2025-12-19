President Donald Trump has suspended the green card lottery programme that allowed the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings to come to the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X on Thursday that at Trump’s direction she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the programme.

“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” she said.

On December 13, a shooter burst into a building at Brown, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island, where students were taking exams, and opened fire, killing two and wounding nine.