WORLD
2 min read
Trump halts green card lottery Brown, MIT shooting suspect used to enter US
Diversity visa programme makes up to 50,000 green cards available each year by lottery to people from countries little represented in the US.
Trump halts green card lottery Brown, MIT shooting suspect used to enter US
Investigators look at a car at a storage facility where the Brown University shooter was found dead, in New Hampshire, US, December 18 2025. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

President Donald Trump has suspended the green card lottery programme that allowed the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings to come to the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X on Thursday that at Trump’s direction she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the programme.

“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” she said.

On December 13, a shooter burst into a building at Brown, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island, where students were taking exams, and opened fire, killing two and wounding nine.

RECOMMENDED

Then on December 15, a physics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was fatally shot in his home in the greater Boston metro area.

After a six-day multi-state manhunt, the suspect of the Brown University shooting was found dead on Thursday. Police believe the same man, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, was also behind the MIT professor shooting.

The diversity visa programme makes up to 50,000 green cards available each year by lottery to people from countries that are little represented in the United States, many of them in Africa.

Nearly 20 million people applied for the 2025 visa lottery, with more than 131,000 selected when including spouses with the winners. After winning, they must undergo vetting to win admission to the United States. Portuguese citizens won only 38 slots.

RelatedTRT World - Brown University shooting suspect found dead
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution