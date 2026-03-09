A recent study found that almost half of all news articles about Muslims in the UK contain some degree of bias.

The study by the Centre for Media Monitoring (CfMM) found widespread anti-Muslim bias across UK media outlets in 2025, with nearly 50 percent of all articles containing some form of bias.

The report found that around 20,000 of the 40,913 articles published across 30 major news outlets were biased in some way.

It also revealed that 70 percent of the articles connected Muslims or Islam with negative behaviours or issues.