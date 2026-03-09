WORLD
Nearly half of UK news coverage of Muslims contains bias, study finds
Report by the Centre for Media Monitoring says 70 percent of articles link Muslims or Islam with negative issues, with right-wing outlets showing the highest levels of bias.
FILE: Muslims pray during Open Iftar 2025 organised by the Ramadan Tent Project, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, March 29 2025. / Reuters
A recent study found that almost half of all news articles about Muslims in the UK contain some degree of bias.

The study by the Centre for Media Monitoring (CfMM) found widespread anti-Muslim bias across UK media outlets in 2025, with nearly 50 percent of all articles containing some form of bias.

The report found that around 20,000 of the 40,913 articles published across 30 major news outlets were biased in some way.

It also revealed that 70 percent of the articles connected Muslims or Islam with negative behaviours or issues.

The report identified right-wing outlets as the main source of anti-Muslim bias, with The Spectator having the highest proportion of “very biased” articles.

Other outlets with the most biased coverage of Muslims include GB News, The Telegraph, Jewish Chronicle, Daily Express, The Sun, Daily Mail and The Times.

“As the largest study of its kind ever conducted in the UK, this report presents deeply concerning evidence of structural bias in how Muslims are portrayed in the UK press,” said Rizwana Hamid, director of CfMM.

