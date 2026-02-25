The Pakistani army has claimed that it killed 34 suspected terrorists in security operations across the country following a new flare-up of terror attacks.
Twenty-six terrorists loyal to the Pakistani Taliban group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed in four separate engagements in restive North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to a statement from the military on Wednesday.
Another eight suspected terrorists from Baloch separatist groups were killed in the Zhob district of southwestern Balochistan province.
"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered" from "terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area," it said.
New wave of terror attacks
Also, four policemen were killed, and two others were wounded on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a patrol unit in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting security officials.
The attack came one day after seven policemen, including a senior officer, were killed in two attacks.
Pakistan is under the grip of a new wave of terror attacks, which it blames on its neighbouring Afghanistan and India - a charge both countries deny. Pakistan struck what it called terrorist hideouts on Sunday in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.
Afghan officials claimed civilians were killed in the strikes and vowed retaliation.