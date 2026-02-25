The Pakistani army has claimed that it killed 34 suspected terrorists in security operations across the country following a new flare-up of terror attacks.

Twenty-six terrorists loyal to the Pakistani Taliban group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed in four separate engagements in restive North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to a statement from the military on Wednesday.

Another eight suspected terrorists from Baloch separatist groups were killed in the Zhob district of southwestern Balochistan province.​​​​​​​

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered" from "terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area," it said.

Related TRT World - Senior police officer among seven killed in Pakistan terror attack: official

New wave of terror attacks