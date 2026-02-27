Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has announced the launch of a new digital coordination platform ahead of the UN climate summit COP31, saying it aims to bring citizens, civil society and business together in the country’s climate diplomacy process.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday, Erdogan announced that the “COP31 Digital Coordination Centre”, established by the Zero Waste Foundation, would create a shared space for non-state actors to engage with preparations for the summit, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya from November 9–20.
“Our Zero Waste Foundation’s ‘COP31 Digital Coordination Centre’ brings together the voices of civil society organisations, the private sector and our citizens on the same platform,” she said.
“I sincerely believe this meaningful step will help ensure the COP31 process is more active, fair and based on broad participation.”
She added that the digital hub would encourage environmentally conscious individuals and institutions to contribute ideas and become stakeholders in global climate diplomacy.
Expanding public engagement in climate action
The platform forms part of Türkiye’s preparations for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP31). It provides information about COP processes and Türkiye’s climate pathway, alongside practical guidance intended to help participants adopt sustainable practices during the summit.
Individuals and organisations can directly submit opinions, suggestions and project contributions through the “Share Your Idea” and “Become a Stakeholder” online forms available at https://cop.sifiratikvakfi.org/.
Contributions will be assessed according to impact, target group and scalability, with viable projects integrated into the COP31 process through cooperation with non-governmental actors.
The platform’s technical design also follows sustainability principles, developed under a “minimum data, maximum efficiency” approach to limit the digital carbon footprint while expanding public engagement in climate action.