Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has announced the launch of a new digital coordination platform ahead of the UN climate summit COP31, saying it aims to bring citizens, civil society and business together in the country’s climate diplomacy process.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday, Erdogan announced that the “COP31 Digital Coordination Centre”, established by the Zero Waste Foundation, would create a shared space for non-state actors to engage with preparations for the summit, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya from November 9–20.

“Our Zero Waste Foundation’s ‘COP31 Digital Coordination Centre’ brings together the voices of civil society organisations, the private sector and our citizens on the same platform,” she said.

“I sincerely believe this meaningful step will help ensure the COP31 process is more active, fair and based on broad participation.”

She added that the digital hub would encourage environmentally conscious individuals and institutions to contribute ideas and become stakeholders in global climate diplomacy.

Expanding public engagement in climate action