Ecuador has denounced what it has described as an attempted incursion by a US immigration agent into its consulate in Minneapolis, amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement in the city.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said the government of President Daniel Noboa has sent a letter of protest to the US embassy in Quito over the incident.

According to the ministry, an agent from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attempted to enter the consulate but was prevented from doing so by staff in order to protect Ecuadorian nationals who were inside the diplomatic mission.

Images circulating on social media appear to show a man with his face concealed trying to enter the building, while an official warns him that he is not authorised to do so.

Minneapolis, in the US state of Minnesota, has become a focal point of nationwide tensions over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.