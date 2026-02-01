Türkiye has extended its condolences to the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the loss of lives caused by a landslide at a mine in the east of the African nation.

Ankara is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.