EUROPE
1 min read
Candidate of banned Bosnian Serb leader wins snap presidential vote — preliminary results
Sinisa Karan wins 50.89% of the votes, while Branko Blanusa wins 47.81%, according to preliminary results.
Candidate of banned Bosnian Serb leader wins snap presidential vote — preliminary results
Sinisa Karan speaks at a press conference in Banja Luka / Reuters
November 24, 2025

The candidate of the dismissed president of the Bosnian Serb statelet, Milorad Dodik's party, has won a snap vote to replace him, official preliminary results showed.

Sinisa Karan won 50.89 percent of the vote compared with 47.81 percent for his main rival Branko Blanusa, according to the results released by the central electoral commission.

They were based on votes counted from nearly 93 percent of the polling stations.

RECOMMENDED

In December 2023, Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and a six-year political ban, which the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina commuted to a fine.

Then, Bosnia's Central Election Commission unanimously removed Dodik from his position as the RS president.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump