EUROPE
1 min read
Thieves break into Louvre museum and flee with 'priceless' jewellery pieces
The Louvre in Paris was robbed by thieves who took jewellery of inestimable value and fled on motorbikes while authorities began investigating.
Thieves break into Louvre museum and flee with 'priceless' jewellery pieces
The robbers escaped on motorbikes before police arrived at the scene. / Reuters
October 19, 2025

Thieves have broken into Paris' Louvre museum through a window and have stolen pieces of jewellery with "inestimable heritage" before escaping on motorbikes, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

"The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value," the ministry said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, either among the public or among Louvre staff or law enforcement officers, it said.

RECOMMENDED

The museum said on X it would remain closed for the day for "exceptional reasons".

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government