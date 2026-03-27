The Israeli Knesset has just passed a law expanding the authority of rabbinical courts, granting religious tribunals the power to arbitrate civil disputes that had belonged to the secular court system for nearly two decades.

The bill was sponsored by the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties. With the country at war and the opposition weakened, the coalition moved quietly on the home front.

Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett reacted with fury. He said he would overturn the law as soon as the government is formed under his leadership, arguing that the measure “tears the people apart” and “grievously harms individual rights”.

“There will be no ‘state within a state’ here!” he added. That fury, raw and public and increasingly difficult to contain, was the sound of a country at war with itself.

The idea of a “state within a state” is central to understanding the issue, according to Gokhan Batu, an Israel analyst at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM).

“Israel's judicial reform has stalled for years. The rabbinical courts law, by contrast, suddenly passed, which can be seen as a political bribe to keep the Haredi community inside Netanyahu's bloc,” Batu tells TRT World.

“The Haredi community is very closed, it has strict internal rules, and individuals cannot easily leave it. In such a structure, if there is a dispute, they don’t have the option of going to a secular court instead.”

“Even though the law formally requires both parties' consent, it creates a framework where disputes will almost inevitably be resolved within the Haredi system itself,” he adds.

Former PM Bennett is not a secular liberal. He rose politically from the national religious camp, long one of its most prominent figures. That someone with this background has become a leading voice defending civil judicial norms against ultra-Orthodox encroachment says something about how much the terms of Israeli politics have shifted.

According to Alon Liel, a former director general in the Israeli foreign ministry, the real focus of the secular-religious tension is the army rather than civilian life.

“The issue is that ultra Orthodox people do not join the army, and now, during the war, the burden falls mostly on the secular population and the national religious population, but not on the ultra Orthodox,” Liel tells TRT World.

“Israel faces serious security challenges and needs more soldiers, and part of the population refuses to serve. That is what truly frustrates the rest of society.”

But the tension between secular and religious communities is not meaningful enough to deteriorate into violence, he adds.

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Secular-Haredi divide

The secular-Haredi divide is one of the oldest unresolved tensions in Israeli civic life, a question the state’s founders deferred and successive governments have managed rather than settled.

The Haredi community in Israel already operates within a largely parallel structure: separate schools, long-standing military exemptions, and religious courts that handle matters such as marriage and divorce.

The new law expands the reach of religious courts into disputes that could affect Israelis who never chose to live under that system.

“This is particularly problematic when it comes to gender equality. Women inside the Haredi community have virtually no chance of insisting their case be heard in a secular court,” Batu says.

“Bennett remains a figure at the centre of far-right politics; he positions himself in opposition to Netanyahu and conducts politics on a somewhat more secular basis. His statements are highly political and election-focused.”

“This was, in a sense, a political concession to the Orthodox parties. Even if the government collapsed today, Netanyahu would still benefit from the advantages of being the incumbent prime minister throughout this entire process.”

Shas and United Torah Judaism are the pillars of Netanyahu's coalition, and their continued support comes at a legislative price, the rabbinical courts law being the latest instalment.

“The fact that religious parties are part of the coalition is already changing the country in a more religious direction in many areas of life, including education and other spheres. We can feel this shift,” Liel says.