A senior Iranian foreign policy official has been seriously wounded in a US-Israeli attack targeting his residence in Tehran, according to local media.

Reports said Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a former foreign minister, was wounded in the strike on his home.

He was transferred to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries, while his wife was killed in the attack, the reports said.

Kharrazi has been one of the senior advisers to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He has continued in his role after the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, decided to retain his father's officials without changes.