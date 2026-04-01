WAR ON IRAN
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Senior Iranian official seriously injured in US-Israeli attack
The head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi was transferred to hospital while his wife was reported killed in the strike.
Senior Iranian official seriously injured in US-Israeli attack
Kamal Kharrazi, Senior adviser to Supreme Leader wounded in latest US-Israeli attack. [File] / Reuters
April 1, 2026

A senior Iranian foreign policy official has been seriously wounded in a US-Israeli attack targeting his residence in Tehran, according to local media.

Reports said Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a former foreign minister, was wounded in the strike on his home.

He was transferred to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries, while his wife was killed in the attack, the reports said.

Kharrazi has been one of the senior advisers to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He has continued in his role after the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, decided to retain his father's officials without changes.

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The United States and Israel have maintained air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including the elder Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The attacks have caused casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Trump's statements on Tehran requesting ceasefire 'false and baseless': Iran
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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