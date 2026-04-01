A senior Iranian foreign policy official has been seriously wounded in a US-Israeli attack targeting his residence in Tehran, according to local media.
Reports said Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a former foreign minister, was wounded in the strike on his home.
He was transferred to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries, while his wife was killed in the attack, the reports said.
Kharrazi has been one of the senior advisers to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He has continued in his role after the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, decided to retain his father's officials without changes.
The United States and Israel have maintained air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including the elder Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
The attacks have caused casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.