The Israeli army has raided another neighbourhood in Nablus as part of its ongoing military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank, just before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims prepare for the first day of fasting on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said on Friday that Israeli troops stormed the Popular Housing Neighbourhood in eastern Nablus, surrounded a residential building, and then brought in reinforcements.

The Israeli army has been carrying out offensives in the northern occupied West Bank since last month that have resulted in at least 64 fatalities and displaced thousands of people.

On Sunday evening, Israeli tanks entered the Jenin refugee camp in a military escalation not seen since 2002.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the continued military offensive is part of a broader plan by Netanyahu’s government to annex the occupied West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could officially mark the end of the two-state solution.