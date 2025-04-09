TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Health ministers of Turkic states pledge stronger cooperation at Astana meeting
Organization of Turkic States' health ministers adopt 2025–2026 plan, sign agreements on emergency services and AI at Astana Summit.
00:00
Health ministers of Turkic states pledge stronger cooperation at Astana meeting
Türkiye’s Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu, called for increased collaboration and solidarity among member states. / AA
April 9, 2025

Health ministers from across the Turkic world convened in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Tuesday for the 5th Meeting of the Health Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reaffirming their commitment to enhanced cooperation in public health, digitalisation and crisis preparedness.

The meeting, hosted by Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, brought together top health officials from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary and key representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the OTS Secretariat.

Opening the session with a message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova emphasised Kazakhstan’s readiness for "active cooperation in the field of health under the framework of the Organization of Turkic States."

She proposed declaring 2025 the "Year of Primary Healthcare Services" within the OTS, citing the need for joint efforts to improve accessibility and sustainability in healthcare.

"Fifty-two services are provided in the health sector in our country. More than 90 percent of them are fully digitalised," she noted, offering to share Kazakhstan’s digital expertise.

Türkiye’s Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu, called for increased collaboration and solidarity among member states.

"As Türkiye, we highly value the development of joint projects in the field of health under the Organization of Turkic States," he said, adding that the OTS is "not only a regional but also a globally effective cooperation platform."

Memisoglu highlighted Türkiye’s success in primary care and digital health transformation.

"The training of health care workers and the sharing of experiences among our countries will strengthen our regional health resilience,” he said.

He advocated for joint production of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals and emphasised the need to include the Turkish Cypriot community in regional health initiatives.

RECOMMENDED

"We share the just cause of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and value the support of the Organization of Turkic States, which we consider a family," he said.

Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev praised the OTS as a rapidly maturing platform for cooperation, particularly thanking Kazakhstan for its assistance during last year’s Azerbaijan Airlines crash near Aktau International Airport in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister Erkin Checheybayev acknowledged existing challenges but expressed confidence that "through mutual interaction, we can provide much better health care services to our peoples."

Uzbekistan’s Health Minister Asilbek Khudayarov endorsed deeper collaboration in medical education, artificial intelligence and joint training.

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev affirmed the organisation’s growing health agenda, with 12 active sub-groups working on topics from traditional medicine to digital transformation.

"Today’s gathering is proof of the strong cooperation among member countries," he said.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the 2025–2026 Action Plan, the signing of a Joint Declaration, and several memoranda of understanding covering emergency services, biosafety, medical science, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The ministers capped the gathering with a family photo, symbolising the growing unity among the Turkic world in the field of health.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout