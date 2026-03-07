Iran has destroyed a radar system in the opening days of the war vital for directing US missile defence in the Gulf, Bloomberg reported citing a US official.

Analysts state that the damage creates a significant gap in high-altitude surveillance coverage.

"If successful, an Iranian strike on a THAAD radar would mark one of Iran’s most successful attacks so far," Ryan Brobst, deputy director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the FD, told Bloomberg.

Brobst noted "the US military and its partners have other radars that can continue to provide air and missile defense coverage, mitigating the loss of any single radar."

Satellite photos show that an RTX Corp. AN/TPY-2 radar and support equipment — used by US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems — was destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan in the opening days of the war, CNN reported, citing commercial satellite imagery.

The destruction of the equipment was later confirmed by a US official.

Data gathered by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) show two reported Iranian strikes in Jordan: one on 28 Feb and one on 3 March.

Both were initially reported to have been intercepted.

However, the confirmed loss of the radar represents a significant tactical shift.

Strategic Impact on Integrated Defence

US THAAD units intercept ballistic missiles at the atmosphere's edge, tackling tougher threats than Patriot batteries.

With the AN/TPY-2 radar offline, missile interception will rely on Patriot systems, where PAC-3 missiles are already scarce.