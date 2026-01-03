New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he telephoned President Donald Trump “directly” to voice opposition to what he called a “pursuit of regime change” in Venezuela after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in an overnight operation.



“I called the president and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act,” Mamdani told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.



He said his objection was rooted in opposition to a “pursuit of regime change” and actions he believes violate federal and international law that should be upheld consistently.

Earlier in the day, Mamdani described the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife as “an act of war” and a “blatant pursuit of regime change.”

In a statement posted on X, Mamdani said he had been briefed on the US operation and on plans to imprison Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in federal custody in New York City.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” the mayor said, warning against what he called a dangerous escalation in US foreign policy.