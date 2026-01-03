WORLD
2 min read
Mamdani calls Trump to oppose US 'act of war' in Venezuela
Zohran Mamdani warns that Maduro’s capture and transfer to New York risks violating international law and endangering Venezuelan communities at home.
Mamdani calls Trump to oppose US 'act of war' in Venezuela
Mamdani said he had been briefed on the US operation and on plans to imprison Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in federal custody in New York City. / AP
January 3, 2026

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he telephoned President Donald Trump “directly” to voice opposition to what he called a “pursuit of regime change” in Venezuela after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in an overnight operation.

“I called the president and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act,” Mamdani told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.

He said his objection was rooted in opposition to a “pursuit of regime change” and actions he believes violate federal and international law that should be upheld consistently.

Earlier in the day, Mamdani described the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife as “an act of war” and a “blatant pursuit of regime change.”

In a statement posted on X, Mamdani said he had been briefed on the US operation and on plans to imprison Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in federal custody in New York City.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” the mayor said, warning against what he called a dangerous escalation in US foreign policy.

RelatedTRT World - Live blog: US strikes Venezuela, topples Maduro
RECOMMENDED

Mamdani stressed that the consequences of the operation extend beyond Venezuela, saying it could directly affect tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in New York.

“My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker,” he said, adding that his administration would continue to monitor developments and issue guidance as needed.

His remarks came after President Donald Trump announced that US forces had carried out a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and flying them out of the country. Trump later said the pair were en route to New York to face federal charges.

RelatedTRT World - World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela and 'capture' of President Maduro
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts