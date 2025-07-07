US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on goods from 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, escalating a global trade offensive he says is aimed at restoring balance to American trade relationships.

The new measures include a 25 percent tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea, to take effect on August 1.

Trump posted letters to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, saying: "Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal."

He urged both countries to relocate manufacturing to the United States to avoid the new tariffs and warned that retaliatory tariffs would trigger even steeper US penalties.

"If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge," Trump wrote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the president will sign an executive order delaying the original July 9 deadline for imposing the tariffs until August 1.

She said more than a dozen countries were receiving official notifications.

"The administration, the president, and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker," Leavitt said.

In addition to Japan and South Korea, Trump announced new tariffs on:

Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Tunisia – 25 percent

South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30 percent

Indonesia – 32 percent