Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas delegation in Ankara
Hamas delegation states that it has fulfilled the conditions of the ceasefire but that Israel continues to carry out attacks on Gaza
The talks included an exchange of views on phase two of the Gaza peace plan. / AA
December 24, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, according to the Turkish foreign ministry.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Fidan and the Hamas delegation reviewed the latest developments in Gaza, ministry sources said.

The talks included an exchange of views on phase two of the Gaza peace plan.

Fidan emphasised that Türkiye continues to defend the rights of Palestinians “in the strongest manner on every platform” and briefed the delegation on Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to address housing needs and provide humanitarian assistance in war-battered Gaza.

The Hamas delegation, for its part, stated that it has fulfilled the conditions of the ceasefire but that Israel continues to carry out attacks on Gaza and its people.

They said this approach is aimed at preventing a transition to phase two of the peace plan.

The delegation also said that 60 percent of the trucks permitted to enter Gaza carry commercial goods, stressing that the amount of humanitarian aid entering the enclave still falls short of meeting urgent needs.

They highlighted ongoing shortages, particularly in necessities, medicines, shelter materials, and fuel.

The meeting also addressed developments in the reconciliation process among Palestinian factions and the situation in the occupied West Bank.

During the discussions, Israel’s practices in the occupied West Bank were described as unacceptable.

