WORLD
2 min read
Tens of thousands flee Sudan's Al Fasher after RSF seizes control: UN
IOM has said the figures are preliminary and subject to change as insecurity continues and displacement dynamics evolve rapidly.
Tens of thousands flee Sudan's Al Fasher after RSF seizes control: UN
RSF militias control all five states of the Darfur region. / AA
December 21, 2025

More than 107,000 Sudanese civilians have been displaced from the city of Al Fasher and surrounding villages in North Darfur state due to worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

In a statement on Sunday, the UN agency said an estimated 107,294 people, about 24,221 families, fled Al Fasher and nearby areas between October 26 and December 8 when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the city, as security conditions sharply deteriorated.

About 72 percent of those displaced remained within North Darfur, mainly in northern and western parts of the state, while around 19 percent moved to other states, including Central Darfur, the Northern State and White Nile State, the IOM added.

According to the agency’s field teams, approximately 75 percent of those displaced since October 26 had already been internally displaced, including individuals who initially fled major displacement camps, such as Zamzam and Abu Shouk, or neighbourhoods within Al Fasher during earlier escalations.

The organisation warned that movement restrictions and persistent insecurity could further limit mobility and alter displacement routes depending on developments on the ground.

The figures are preliminary and subject to change as insecurity continues and displacement dynamics evolve rapidly, the IOM said, adding that the situation remains highly volatile and tense.

RECOMMENDED

The three Kordofan states, North, West, and South, have seen weeks of fierce fighting between the army and the paramilitary RSF, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF militias control all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control.

The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and centre, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and forcibly displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - UN rights chief warns RSF’s Al Fasher atrocities could be repeated in Sudan’s Kordofan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week