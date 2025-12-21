More than 107,000 Sudanese civilians have been displaced from the city of Al Fasher and surrounding villages in North Darfur state due to worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

In a statement on Sunday, the UN agency said an estimated 107,294 people, about 24,221 families, fled Al Fasher and nearby areas between October 26 and December 8 when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the city, as security conditions sharply deteriorated.

About 72 percent of those displaced remained within North Darfur, mainly in northern and western parts of the state, while around 19 percent moved to other states, including Central Darfur, the Northern State and White Nile State, the IOM added.

According to the agency’s field teams, approximately 75 percent of those displaced since October 26 had already been internally displaced, including individuals who initially fled major displacement camps, such as Zamzam and Abu Shouk, or neighbourhoods within Al Fasher during earlier escalations.

The organisation warned that movement restrictions and persistent insecurity could further limit mobility and alter displacement routes depending on developments on the ground.

The figures are preliminary and subject to change as insecurity continues and displacement dynamics evolve rapidly, the IOM said, adding that the situation remains highly volatile and tense.