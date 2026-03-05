WAR ON IRAN
Iran ready to confront US ground invasion: top diplomat
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns a US invasion would be a "disaster" while rejecting ceasefire calls and accusing Washington and Israel of civilian deaths.
Abbas Araghchi says Iran has not requested a ceasefire in the current conflict and similarly did not seek a truce during last year’s war with Israel. / Reuters
March 5, 2026

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is prepared to confront a potential US ground invasion, striking a defiant tone as the conflict with Washington and Israel deepens.

Asked in a video interview with NBC News on Thursday whether he feared a possible invasion by the United States, Araghchi said Iran was ready.

“No, we are waiting for them,” he said, adding that Tehran is confident it could confront US forces and that such a move would become “a big disaster” for Washington.

The remarks come after US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, attacks Iranian authorities say killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior security officials.

Iran rejects ceasefire calls

Despite the escalating conflict, Araghchi said Iran has not requested a ceasefire.

He pointed to the brief war with Israel last year, saying Tehran did not seek a truce then either.

“In the previous time, it was Israel who asked for a ceasefire,” he said, referring to a 12-day conflict in which Israeli and US forces targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

Araghchi argued that Iran’s objective in the current confrontation is simply to resist what he described as illegal actions against the country.

“There is no winner in this war,” he said. “Our win is to be able to resist.”

Dispute over deadly school strike

The Iranian minister also blamed the United States or Israel for a strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab that he said killed 171 schoolgirls.

According to Araghchi, Iranian military officials believe the attack could only have been carried out by one of the two countries.

US officials denied responsibility.

Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, said Washington was investigating the incident and insisted the United States does not target civilians.

“We’re taking a look and investigating that,” he told reporters.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also rejected the allegation, saying the United States does not carry out strikes on civilian targets.

Talks frozen with Washington

Araghchi said Iran currently has no contact with US intermediaries, including envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner.

He argued that Iran has little reason to resume negotiations after previous diplomatic efforts were followed by military strikes.

“The fact is that we don’t have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States,” Araghchi said, accusing Washington of failing to negotiate in good faith.

Even so, the Iranian foreign minister acknowledged that the conflict may not produce a decisive outcome for any side.

“There is no winner in this war,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
