Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is prepared to confront a potential US ground invasion, striking a defiant tone as the conflict with Washington and Israel deepens.

Asked in a video interview with NBC News on Thursday whether he feared a possible invasion by the United States, Araghchi said Iran was ready.

“No, we are waiting for them,” he said, adding that Tehran is confident it could confront US forces and that such a move would become “a big disaster” for Washington.

The remarks come after US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, attacks Iranian authorities say killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior security officials.

Iran rejects ceasefire calls

Despite the escalating conflict, Araghchi said Iran has not requested a ceasefire.

He pointed to the brief war with Israel last year, saying Tehran did not seek a truce then either.

“In the previous time, it was Israel who asked for a ceasefire,” he said, referring to a 12-day conflict in which Israeli and US forces targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

Araghchi argued that Iran’s objective in the current confrontation is simply to resist what he described as illegal actions against the country.

“There is no winner in this war,” he said. “Our win is to be able to resist.”

Dispute over deadly school strike

The Iranian minister also blamed the United States or Israel for a strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab that he said killed 171 schoolgirls.