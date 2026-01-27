MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Israel kills 1, wounds 2 in its strike in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation
The attack comes as the latest violation of a ceasefire in place since November 2024.
Israel kills 1, wounds 2 in its strike in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation
Israeli military aggression continues in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement / AA
January 27, 2026

Israel has killed one person and wounded two others in its air strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since November 2024.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has said the strike took place on Monday in the city of Tyre.

In a statement, the ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre said the attack resulted in one death and two injuries.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) has reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the outskirts of Tyre.

It has also said that Israeli drones were flying over the Zahrani and Bisariyeh areas of southern Lebanon, while another drone dropped a sound bomb on a marble factory on the Adissa–Markaba road.

Later, the Lebanese group Hezbollah has announced that the strike in Tyre killed Al-Manar TV journalist Ali Nour al-Din after his car was targeted.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement, Hezbollah said the killing "warns of the danger of the enemy persisting in its attacks to include the entire media sector in all its forms and designations."

"We strongly condemn the treacherous assassination crime committed by the Israeli enemy against journalist Nour al-Din," the statement added.

In a separate report, NNA has said an Israeli tank targeted a house on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

The agency has also reported that the Hreika area on the outskirts of Aitaroun was hit by several mortar shells fired from a newly established Israeli military position in Jabal al-Bat.

Israel has killed hundreds of Lebanese in ceasefire violations, as it continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, as well as other areas it has held for decades.

Israel began military aggressions against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding around 17,000 others, according to Lebanese authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast