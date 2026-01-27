Israel has killed one person and wounded two others in its air strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since November 2024.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has said the strike took place on Monday in the city of Tyre.

In a statement, the ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre said the attack resulted in one death and two injuries.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) has reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the outskirts of Tyre.

It has also said that Israeli drones were flying over the Zahrani and Bisariyeh areas of southern Lebanon, while another drone dropped a sound bomb on a marble factory on the Adissa–Markaba road.

Later, the Lebanese group Hezbollah has announced that the strike in Tyre killed Al-Manar TV journalist Ali Nour al-Din after his car was targeted.