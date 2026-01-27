Israel has killed one person and wounded two others in its air strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since November 2024.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has said the strike took place on Monday in the city of Tyre.
In a statement, the ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre said the attack resulted in one death and two injuries.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) has reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the outskirts of Tyre.
It has also said that Israeli drones were flying over the Zahrani and Bisariyeh areas of southern Lebanon, while another drone dropped a sound bomb on a marble factory on the Adissa–Markaba road.
Later, the Lebanese group Hezbollah has announced that the strike in Tyre killed Al-Manar TV journalist Ali Nour al-Din after his car was targeted.
In a statement, Hezbollah said the killing "warns of the danger of the enemy persisting in its attacks to include the entire media sector in all its forms and designations."
"We strongly condemn the treacherous assassination crime committed by the Israeli enemy against journalist Nour al-Din," the statement added.
In a separate report, NNA has said an Israeli tank targeted a house on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.
The agency has also reported that the Hreika area on the outskirts of Aitaroun was hit by several mortar shells fired from a newly established Israeli military position in Jabal al-Bat.
Israel has killed hundreds of Lebanese in ceasefire violations, as it continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, as well as other areas it has held for decades.
Israel began military aggressions against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding around 17,000 others, according to Lebanese authorities.