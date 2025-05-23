Many Turkish tech products, ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) applications to virtual reality (VR) solutions, are being showcased at the major tech event GITEX Europe 2025 in Germany.

The fair, which kicked off on Wednesday, features startups and investors, as well as over 1,400 major technology companies from 67 different countries.

Turkish firms attending the event are Ambeent, Astromatik, Atmosware, Atolye15, Biruni Teknopark, Boardoza, Brandefense, CloudOffix, CMV Teknoloji, Data Market, Datassist, DZD Tech, ElektraWeb, Enoca, Itobe, Konvo, Logo, LST Yazilim, Magarsus, MIA Teknoloji, Nevitech, Nexrone, Plantiary, Tangotech, Technology Development Zones Association (TGDB), Telenity, Trex, Universal Yazilim, vMind, and Yetenex.

A wide range of tech products is being displayed, ranging from digital transformation to industrial software solutions.

TGDB President Ibrahim Yavuz told Anadolu that the association is showcasing many Turkish companies at the event, ranging from AI, software, IT, travel technologies, health, and fintech, alongside managers of Turkish technoparks.

Yavuz said the association is looking forward to participating in other GITEX events in different countries.

"Technoparks, centers of entrepreneurship and incubation, and startups are the most important components of Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem—continuing their commercial lives and completing their ' scale-up' processes are critical to us," he said.

“We work with firms ranging from agriculture to defence,” he noted, adding that the association wants to increase the number of unicorns. “GITEX Europe is very lively and productive this year.”

AI-powered products