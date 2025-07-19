WORLD
Nine militants killed, three officers wounded in clash with Pakistani forces
Officials say that the clash has erupted in Hangu’s Doaba area — wounded include a senior Pakistani police officer.
July 19, 2025

Pakistani security forces have killed at least nine militants during a targeted operation in the country's northwest, as authorities launched a crackdown in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The clash occurred on Saturday in Doaba in the Hangu district during an operation jointly carried out by police and security forces, according to a statement by provincial police.

“So far, nine militants have been killed and the operation is still ongoing in the area,” the statement said.

Three security personnel were injured, including Hangu District Police Officer Khalid Khan, who serves in a senior position.

All three were transported to a hospital in Kohat and are in stable condition.

In a separate incident, police intercepted and shot down two explosives-laden quadcopters in the Bannu district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said the drones were targeting the Counter Terrorism Department police station and the Miryan police station.

Violent incidents

The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents earlier this week.

On Wednesday, 10 people – including two policemen, an army officer, and four militants – were killed in attacks and security operations across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Earlier this month, Pakistani forces said they killed 30 militants who had attempted to cross into North Waziristan from Afghanistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist organisation of staging cross-border attacks from Afghan territory, a claim that Kabul denies.

