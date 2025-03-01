Russia's President Vladimir Putin met with a senior North Korean official in Moscow earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media said.

The meeting occurred on the same day that South Korea's spy agency said the North had dispatched more troops to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine, without disclosing how many.

Seoul's intelligence also said North Korea had redeployed its soldiers to the front line in Kursk, where Ukraine previously said they had been withdrawn following heavy losses.

Ri Hi Yong, a member of North Korea's Politburo and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, met with Putin in the Kremlin, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

During the meeting, Putin thanked North Korea for "its positive support to the Russian Federation", it said.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting in a statement.