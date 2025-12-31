Türkiye’s state-owned Ziraat Bank has expressed interest in launching banking operations in neighbouring Syria, marking a potential milestone in efforts to revive the country’s shattered financial system more than a year after the fall of former regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Ziraat Chief Executive Alpaslan Cakar told Reuters on Wednesday that the bank has formally conveyed its intention to begin operations to the Central Bank of Syria and is closely coordinating with authorities as the process unfolds.

“We have presented our intention to commence banking operations in Syria to the Central Bank of Syria and are closely monitoring the process in coordination with the relevant authorities,” Cakar said in written responses.

Related TRT World - Fitch upgrades ratings of several Turkish banks

Efforts to stabilise Syria’s economy

Syria’s government has been working to stabilise the economy after nearly 13 years of war, with a particular focus on restoring payment systems and reviving the banking sector.