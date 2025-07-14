Over the weekend, at least 28 Palestinians were killed as they desperately tried to access humanitarian aid, the enclave’s Health Ministry said, adding that the number of those killed at Israeli-controlled aid sites since May 27 has reached 833.

Around 5,432 have also been injured in the same period, as Israel faces mounting accusations over its targeting of civilians who had gathered to receive essential food and medical supplies.

The alarming toll follows a string of deadly incidents prompting renewed condemnation from the United Nations. UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani called the situation “unacceptable.”

Shamdasani said, “Where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food and medicine... and have a choice between being shot or being fed, this is unacceptable.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israeli-backed aid body, has effectively sidelined the long-standing UN-led aid coordination.

The UN has refused to cooperate with GHF, citing its alignment with Israeli military objectives.