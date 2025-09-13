Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged the international community on Friday to acknowledge the realities in Gaza and hold Israel accountable for crimes against humanity as “the first step towards a fairer world.”

Fidan made the remarks at a conference hosted by the Rome-based Institute of International Affairs (IAI), one of Italy’s leading think tanks, where he assessed current international developments and responded to questions.

Fidan underlined that Türkiye and Italy are not only neighbours in the Mediterranean but also NATO allies and G20 partners, stressing that both countries contribute to stability in the Mediterranean and Africa.

“Türkiye's partnership with Italy spreads like the wings of an eagle across the Mediterranean and North Africa ... It is not an alliance of convenience. It is a strategic entity born of common history, common geography and common future," he said.

Fidan stressed that at a time of global shifts, Türkiye-Italy cooperation is more vital than ever, noting both have the capacity to shape developments in the region and beyond.

He highlighted Italy as one of Türkiye’s top economic partners with the potential to expand cooperation in defence, industry, energy, science, and connectivity.

The top Turkish diplomat noted Türkiye’s role in NATO and joint exercises with Italy, including counterterrorism and intelligence sharing, and said under the vision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, collaboration in Africa could be strengthened.

Fidan praised Italy’s support for Türkiye’s EU bid, highlighting the bloc’s foreign policy challenges and Rome’s role in renewing EU-Türkiye ties.

He stressed that Türkiye’s presence at the EU table is crucial for Europe’s stability and called for joint proactive leadership with Italy in the Mediterranean and North Africa, addressing migration, investing in Africa and reforming the international system alongside governments and civil society.

The first steps towards a fairer world

Fidan said Gaza will also be on the agenda during the UN General Assembly’s high-level week late this month.

"Gaza is the real test for the international community to distinguish right from wrong. Recognising the reality in Gaza and exposing Israel's crimes against humanity are the first steps towards a fairer world,” he said. "No need to mince our words. Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. We are rallying all countries of conscience to the side of humanity. In this regard, vocal support of Italy will be more crucial than ever.”

In response to a question, Fidan said that Israel does not seek a solution but territory, and added that if security were Israel's concern, a two-state solution would already exist.

He described the situation as “an illusion created by Israel … in fact, it has become clear that in the long run they have been after more land and they've never given up from that objective.”

Fidan said Gulf security dynamics could change, noting that even the US cannot fully guarantee security regarding Israel, as its policies are exempt from American objectives, which fuels fear in Gulf states.

He noted that following Israel’s attacks on Qatar this week that “it should not be a surprise to see a new discussion is taking place in the Gulf in terms of how to redefine regional security" and on how to rethink cooperation and objectives, and link regional security to broader geostrategic priorities.

On Syria, he stated: "We need to do our best to assist the Syrian government to actually put itself together to deliver basic services to its people, including safety and security."

"Israel would like to see a divided, fragmented, weak neighbours," he said and stressed that Israel’s policy must change, arguing that regional stability and mutual prosperity are essential for long-term security, and exploiting others’ instability may seem beneficial in the short-term, but poses serious strategic risks.